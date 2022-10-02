Ghana defender Baba Rahman out for a month with injury

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been sidelined for a month due to injury.

Unfortunately, Rahman sustained the injury during training on Thursday, just days before Reading's Championship match against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Reading took the lead through Tom McIntyre before an own goal and a Yakou Meite goal from the bench sealed the 3-1 win at Madejski Stadium.

Rahman did not make the matchday squad because of a hamstring issue which is set to rule him out for the month.

“I don’t know. It’s been a bad couple of days for us. We lost Baba on Thursday and he's out for a month," Reading manager Paul Ince said.

Rahman is expected to return to action before the World Cup in Qatar, where he would play a key role for the Black Stars.

The 28-year-old has made three good appearances this season. He returned to Reading for a second loan spell after impressing last season.