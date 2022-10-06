Ghana defender Baba Rahman set to return sooner rather than later from injury

Ghana defender Baba Rahman is poised to return from injury sooner than expected, and he could be back in Reading's squad next week.

Rahman is working hard to recover from a hamstring injury that Reading manager Paul Ince said would keep him out for a month.

According to Ghanasoccernet sources, Rahman has returned to his parent club Chelsea, where a specialist has been assigned to get the 27-year-old back to fitness.

This is certainly good news for the Black Stars technical team, who were worried about the injury with the World Cup barely two months away.

The latest development allays any concerns, and Black Stars coach Otto Addo can continue planning for the tournament in Qatar with Rahman in mind.

The 28-year-old is an important player for Otto Addo and will be part of the 29-man squad that will attempt to make history in the Arab country.

Ghana are in a difficult group and will come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.