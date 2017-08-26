Ghana defender Baba Rahman to be slowly integrated into the Chelsea after injury recovery

Ghana defender Baba Rahman looks to have been given a life line to resurrect his Chelsea career after first team boss Antonio Conte blocked a reported move back to Schalke back on loan.

Rahman was told by Chelsea's Italian manager to look for a club last season after he took over from Guus Hiddink.

The 23-year-old landed a loan move to Schalke where he enjoyed good game time before the knee injury he picked up while on national team duty with Ghana in Gabon.

He has since returned to Chelsea where he is undergoing the final phase of his recovery with Antonio Conte willing to use him as a squad player in a season where Chelsea have added games.

According to his recovery plan- Rahman will be allowed to play for the U-23 team for sometime before he slowly climbs up to join the first team.

Chelsea spent 22 million pounds on the Ghanaian and with Conte struggling to get Alex Sandro-it looks like Rahman will get a second shot at the club.

