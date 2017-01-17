Ghana defender Baba Rahman upbeat about injury, to undergo further tests

Ghana defender Baba Rahman is confident her could make a quick recovery after the left-back suffered an apparent knee injury during the opening 1-0 Group D win over Uganda.

Rahman, who is on loan with Bundesliga outfit Schalke from Chelsea, left the field on a stretcher.

The Germany-based defender twisted the joint awkwardly shortly after Andre Ayew put the Black Stars in front from the penalty spot.

With the playing surface featuring sanded areas that cut up from kick-off played its part, Baba says he feels he could get better but insists he needs further tests to determine the injury.

“At this stage we need to examine the injury and see what is going on. I can say its not so painful as before."

The Black Stars will be desperate to have the left-back for their next match on Saturday.

Ghana will play Mali in their next group game before taking on Egypt in Group D.

