Ghana defender Daniel Opare joins French Ligue 2 side RC Lens on loan from Augsburg

Ghana defender Daniel Oapre will be playing in the French second-tier league for the remainder of the season after agreeing a six-month loan deal with RC Lens.

The versatile wing back has struggled for game time at the Bundesliga outfit Augsburg since making a move in the summer of 2015.

He was signed to replace compatriot Baba Rahman who was sold to Chelsea two seasons ago but could not meet expectations.

Opare will be played for his sixth European since joining Real Madrid in 2008 after enchanting the world at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in Korea.

He was a member of the Ghana squad that played at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

By Rahman Osman

