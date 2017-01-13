Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah among 13 PSL players representing at AFCON
Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah is among 13 Premier Soccer League players expected to participate in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
Gyimah, who plays for Orlando Pirates, is part of the Black Stars squad for the biannual event.
A total of 13 different players - 12 from the Absa Premiership from nine different clubs will hope to win laurel with their respective nations.
Here are the PSL's AFCON reps in Gabon -
Baroka:
Khalid Aucho
Geofrey Massa
Bidvest Wits:
Cuthbert Malajila
Golden Arrows:
Danny Phiri
Kudakwashe Mahachi
Kaizer Chiefs:
Willard Katsande
Mamelodi Sundowns:
Khama Billiat
Denis Onyango
Maritzburg United:
Evans Rusike
Orlando Pirates:
Edwin Gyimah
Tendai Ndoro
Santos:
Issouf Paro
SuperSport United:
Onismor Bhasera