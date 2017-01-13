Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah among 13 PSL players representing at AFCON

Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah is among 13 Premier Soccer League players expected to participate in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gyimah, who plays for Orlando Pirates, is part of the Black Stars squad for the biannual event.

A total of 13 different players - 12 from the Absa Premiership from nine different clubs will hope to win laurel with their respective nations.

Here are the PSL's AFCON reps in Gabon -

Baroka:

Khalid Aucho

Geofrey Massa

Bidvest Wits:

Cuthbert Malajila

Golden Arrows:

Danny Phiri

Kudakwashe Mahachi

Kaizer Chiefs:

Willard Katsande

Mamelodi Sundowns:

Khama Billiat

Denis Onyango

Maritzburg United:

Evans Rusike

Orlando Pirates:

Edwin Gyimah

Tendai Ndoro

Santos:

Issouf Paro

SuperSport United:

Onismor Bhasera

