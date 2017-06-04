Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah enjoying his football in Sweden

Ghana and Helsingbord defender Edwin Gyimah is enjoying playing football every week devoid of the constant challenge in South Africa.

The Ghanaian traded Orlando Pirates for Helsingborg FF and has been one of the team’s best players this season.

His experience and high level of game reading has been very critical in Sweden.

“I am loving it here and the most important thing for every footballer is for him to be playing games and that is all I am doing now.”

Gyimah was over looked for the first time in three years by his nation Ghana for the African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

