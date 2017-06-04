Ghana defender Emmanuel Hackman joins Portuguese side Portimonense from Boavista

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Hackman has joined newly promoted Portuguese side Portimonense SC from Boavista following his remarkable loan spell at CD Aves.

The 22-year-old guardsman was reported to be close to signing for CD Aves on a permanently after his impressive loan spell.

However, he decided against the move and instead joined the Portimão-based outfit Portimonense on a four-year deal.

"I refused to sign for CD Aves in the process of negotiation because they were delaying, so decided to settle on with portimonense since they were serious for my services and things were done fast before the season ended,’’ Hackman told sportsnewsgh.com.

Hackman scored 2 goals in 24 appearances to help CD Aves gain promotion to the Portuguese Liga Sagres.

