Ghana defender Gideon Mensah impresses as Auxerre earn first win since August

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah marked his return to the Auxerre lineup with an impressive performance that helped the French club earn their first win since August.

Auxerre also kept their first clean sheet of the season, thanks to the left-back, who appeared in his fifth league game for the club on Sunday after missing the previous four due to injury.

Hamza Sakhi’s 8th minute goal ensured that AJ Auxerre beat AC Ajaccio 1-0 in Ligue 1, securing their second win in their last nine home games against newly promoted top-flight sides.

Mensah was imposing at the back for Auxerre, who had new coach Christophe Pélissier in the dugout.

Mensah recorded 70 touches, 31 passes completed (76%), 10 passes into the final third, 10 ball recoveries, five ground duels won, two interceptions, and two tackles won in 90 minutes. Sofascore rated his performance 7.1.

The 24-year-old will be delighted with his performance and will hope to replicate it in subsequent games in order to arrive in Qatar in top form for the World Cup.