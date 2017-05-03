Ghana defender Harrison Afful welcomes new baby boy

Black Stars defender Harrison Afful has welcomed a new baby boy into the world on Tuesday.

The Columbus Crew stalwart took to social media, instagram, to announce the birth of her newest addition, a baby boy

There was a noticeable absence at Tuesday’s Columbus Crew SC training session. Right fullback Harrison Afful was not part of the training with the rest of the team.

Afful was also not working off an injury on his own like Alex Crognale or Artur.

So where was the team’s most senior Ghanaian?

“He wasn’t even here today,” head coach Gregg Berhalter updated. “His wife gave birth this morning. Congratulations to him and his family and we’re just waiting for the final update, but I’m assuming it happened during training.”

Berhalter would not say if it was a boy or a girl (“I’m not going to be the one to break the news.”), but Afful quickly let Crew SC Nation know

Thank God for answered prayers 🙏 the journey wasn't an easy one ☝️ buh he saw us through peacefully 🙌 #forevergrateful🙌❤️😘👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 A post shared by king_harrison2326 (@king_harrison2326) on May 2, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

Afful did not reveal many details, including whether or not he had been given a name.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)