Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah joins Moroccan giants FAR Rabat

Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah is set to revive his career after joining Moroccan giants FAR Rabat on a two-year contract on Sunday.

The former Hoffenhiem and Red Bull Salzburg defender joined the Rabat-based club as a free agent after parting ways with Austrian second-tier side FC Liefering.

The 28-year-old center-back negotiated the deal on Saturday before finally signing the contract in order to revive his career.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah who joins us as a free agent,” a statement from FAR Rabat read on Sunday.

“He is very experienced and will help the club in all our activities this season.

"It is our hope that he will enjoy his stay here and gives out his maximum best for the growth of the club,” the statement added.

The strong defender was linked to German Bundesliga two side Karlsruher SC back in July 2016 but the move fell through.

Vorsah made 40 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring one goal.

His last international outing was at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, where Ghana finished fourth after losing to Mali in the third place match.

He played a key role in Ghana’s 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup campaign as well as the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, making 40 appearances for the Black Stars with a goal to his credit.

He has however failed to make it back into the Black Stars set up since 2013 following consistent injury which has ruined his football career.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)