Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah set to sign for Moroccan side FAR Rabat

Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah is on the verge of joining Moroccan giants FAR Rabat Footballghana.com has revealed.

The former Hoffenhiem and Red Bull Salzburg defender is currently a free agent after parting ways with Austrian second-tier side FC Liefering.

Sources close to Footballghana.com have revealed that the 28-year-old center-back is currently negotiating a deal to join the North Africans in order to revive his career.

The strong defender was linked to German Bundesliga two side Karlsruher SC back in July 2016 but the move fell through.

Vorsah made 40 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring one goal.

His last international outing was at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, where Ghana finished fourth after losing to Mali in the third place match.

He has however failed to make it back into the Black stars set up since 2013 following consistent injury which has ruined his football career.

