Ghana defender Jeffery Schlupp to reunite with Claudio Ranieri as next manager of Crystal Palace

Jeffery Schlupp's Crystal Palace are reported to be in talks with Claudio Ranieri to replace Sam Allardyce as their manager.

Schlupp was signed by Allardyce from Leicester City in the winter transfer window after he was reported to be unhappy with his lack of game time.

Allardyce, meanwhile left his role as manager of Crystal Palace despite leading the club to Premier League survival, and according to multiple reports in England, the nomadic Italian gaffer is in advance talks to take over the club reins ahead next season.

Ranieri was sacked by Leicester in February this year despite leading the foxes to Premier League success a season ago.

