Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp aims at more playing minutes at Crystal Palace this season

Ghanaian defender Jeffrey Schlupp has targeted at getting more playing minutes at Crystal Palace this season following a decent start to the 2022-23 campaign.

The 29-year-old has already featured in 8 matches in all competitions in the season but has his eyes set on more action.

Schlupp made 37 appearances in all competitions last season and also managed to play 28 matches in all competitions in the preceding season.

The Germany-born also want to have an injury-free season and get on the scoresheet most often.

"Obviously team first. We want to finish high up the table. But for me personally, I want to get some more goals and be available every game," he told Palace TV in an interview.

"I hope to play more games. It’s a lot of games. But, I want to make sure I have an injury-free season."

Crystal Palace are 17th on league table with six points after seven games played so far this season having managed only a victory, drawing three and losing three.

Palace will look to bounce back to winning ways when they host Leeds United at Selhurst Park Stadium on Sunday.