Ghana defender Jerry Akaminko recounts horrific injury which nearly curtailed his career

Ghana defender Jerry Akaminko has recounted the career-threatening injury he suffered while on international duty three-years ago.

The 30-year-old suffered the horrific injury in a pre-World Cup friendly against the Netherlands on May 31, 2014.

The towering centre-back, who plays for Turkish side Eskişehirspor, subsequently miss the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he was expected to be a key figure for coach Kwesi Appiah.

Three years down the line and the hardworking defender has been given a reprieve at the international level again after Kwesi Appiah handed him a recall into the team.

And he has recounted the painful episode which threatened his career.

31.05.2014 - Holland vs Ghana is a day I'll never forget. Not only did it make me a stronger… https://t.co/SqVkSI21PD — Jerry Akaminko (@jville15) May 31, 2017

He has been invited for Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at home on 11 June.

The former Heart of Lions strong centre-back will also feature in international friendlies against Mexico and USA on 28 June and 1 July respectively.

