Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana defender Jerry Akaminko recounts horrific injury which nearly curtailed his career

Published on: 01 June 2017

Ghana defender Jerry Akaminko has recounted the career-threatening injury he suffered while on international duty three-years ago.

The 30-year-old suffered the horrific injury in a pre-World Cup friendly against the Netherlands on May 31, 2014.

The towering centre-back, who plays for Turkish side Eskişehirspor, subsequently miss the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he was expected to be a key figure for coach Kwesi Appiah.

Three years down the line and the hardworking defender has been given a reprieve at the international level again after Kwesi Appiah handed him a recall into the team.

And he has recounted the painful episode which threatened his career.

He has been invited for Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at home on 11 June.

The former Heart of Lions strong centre-back will also feature in international friendlies against Mexico and USA on 28 June and 1 July respectively.

Jerry Akaminko latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations