Ghana defender Jerry Akaminko set for Black Stars recall under Kwesi Appiah

Ghana defender Jerry Akaminko is on the verge of returning to the Black Stars for the first time in three years after finally regaining his top shape in Turkey.

Akaminko at the peak of his powers and on his way to a maiden World Cup in Brazil landed awkwardly and broke his ankle-ultimately ruling him out of the competition and draining his dreams.

He would go on to suffer in the next two years-battling with pain and losing lucrative offers in the process.

But this season has seen a resemblance of the old Akaminko who has been intimating strikers and playing week-in-week-out.

Kwesi Appiah is a huge admirer of the defender’s ability and has been in contact with the player since he was re-appointed as head coach of the Black Stars.

There is a huge likelihood that he will be in the team that will face Ethiopia and the friendly against the U.S.A.

By Rahman Osman

