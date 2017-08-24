Ghana defender John Boye yet to taste league game for Sivasspor this season

Ghana defender John Boye who was the pillar on which Sivasspor built their promotion campaign is failing to make the team for match days this season.

The Turkish League is two games gone and fans of the club are yet to see Boye who is a favourite make the team sheet this season.

There have been several speculations regarding the reason for his absence with most pointing to the fact that he wants to secure a new contract that will improve on his 50 thousand euros a month salary.

There has been a muted talk of a move away that has turned his head but the game against Galatasaray should give fans a chance to see their cherished Ghanaian defender.

Despite the troubles at club level Boye has been included in Ghana’s squad for the crunch World Cup qualifiers against Congo.

