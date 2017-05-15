Ghana defender John Boye's goal against Demirspor secures promotion for Sivasspor

Ghana defender John Boye scored for Sivasspor in their 1-1 draw with Adana Demirspor to secure promotion back to the Turkish Super Lig league on Sunday.

The 30-year-old hit the net in the 36th minute to give his side the lead.

The Red and Whites only needed a draw ahead of the encounter to confirm promotion back in to the top flight league.

Thiago Bezerra’s late equalizer for the home side could not cause any harm as Samet Aybaba’s side secured one of the three available slots to the Turkish Lig with a just a game in hand.

Sivasspor are occupy second spot with 59 points, two behind first placed side Yeni Malatyaspor.

Boye has been instrumental for Sivasspor this season scoring three goals for the club as the club secure promotion at the first of asking following their demotion last season.

His future with the club is unclear after reports suggest that clubs are circling for his signature in the summer.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)