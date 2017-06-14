Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah admits life has been tough at MLS side Columbus Crew

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah admits his performance at Columbus Crew has been far from convincing.

Mensah joined the Major Soccer League side in January as a designated player from Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala.

But the 26-year-old is yet to establish himself at the club amid his huge potential.

And the Ghana international admits life in the MLS has been far from excellent.

“I've enjoyed my time here so far," Mensah said, according to Citifmonline.

"I won’t say my form has been excellent but it’s been pretty good because it took me time to adapt to the league, new teammates and generally new surroundings.

"Also, I played two games and got injured, recovered and got suspended. So it’s been an up and down season for me so far.

"Performance wise, it wasn’t that bad but I’m sure the team is expecting more from me."

The Ghana international appears to have lost his position in the Black Stars to Leicester City's Daniel Amartey in the Black Stars.

He was an unused substitute as the four-time African champions thumped Ethiopia 5-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Kumasi.

Mensah has managed only 11 appearances for Crew including 10 starts since joining.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)