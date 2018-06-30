Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah leads aerial duels won at Columbus Crew

Ghana International defender Jonathan Mensah has chalked some impressive statistics this season with MLS side Columbus Crew.

The Ghanaian has been one of the outstanding players in the Major League Soccer this campaign, helping the Gold and Blacks to a comfortable fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Mensah has provided defensive solidity for Columbus Crew and together with compatriots Harrison Afful and Lalas Abubakar the club recorded a run of 9 games without defeat.

Through 15 regular-season appearances (14 starts) in the 2018 MLS regular season, defender Jonathan Mensah currently leads Crew SC in aerial duels won.

Per Opta, Mensah has won 43 of his 66 aerial duels, eight more than the next closest player (Lalas Abubakar). Similarly, Mensah’s 66 aerial duels are the second-most for the Black & Gold, behind only Gyasi Zardes’ 92 aerial duels.

According to Opta, Mensah is averaging aerial 4.69 duels per 90 minutes, while winning 3.05 duels per 90 minutes. For a more complete list of Crew SC leaders in aerial duels, please see the table below.