Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah scores debut MLS goal as Columbus Crew beat FC Dallas

Published on: 27 August 2017
Jonathan Mensah

Columbus Crew's much-maligned Designated Player Jonathan Mensah scored his first MLS goal on Saturday in their 2-1 win over Dallas FC at home.

The centre-back headed home a long free kick cross by Higuain in the 71st minute to bring the Columbus lead to 2-0.

The goal was the first of Mensah’s MLS career.

Mensah also made a crucial goal line clearance in the 39th minute to prevent a Dallas goal after goalkeeper Zack Steffen was pulled off his line.

