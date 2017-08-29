Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah vows to gun down the Red Devils of Congo

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah says there will be no room for error for the Black Stars over the next two international matches when they take on Congo in World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars trail Egypt by five points, and need maximum points on Friday and next Tuesday to keep their hopes of qualifying for Russia 2018 alive.

Mensah, a veteran of Ghana's last two World Cups, says it's been an unusual campaign for the team, and they are looking to right a few wrongs over the next week.

"You can never say it is a lost dream, because at the end of the day there are still a lot games to play before we get there, but It is a very tough hurdle," Mensah told KweseESPN. "Normally after two games we have four points, but now reality has hit us and we must deal with it.

"We basically need to win both games against Congo," he added. "If we don't win those two games it is over for us. We simply have to win them, because that will set us up really well for the Egypt game at home later."

The Columbus Crew centre back has lost his own place in the starting line-up, with John Boye and Leicester City's Daniel Amartey preferred in central defence, but he insists he won't let that effect his attitude.

"With the national team, you have to be disciplined, be there for the team, for the country and yourself. I want to always arrive and do my best, and then whoever the coach chooses to play, he chooses them," Mensah added.

