Ghana defender Joseph Adjei's coach at South African side Cape Town FC resigns

Ghanaian defender Joseph Adjei’s coach at Cape Town City FC Eric Tinkler resigns as his move to SuperSports is close to being finalized.

Reports became rife on Tuesday, that SuperSport were close to completing a deal to bring Tinkler on board as the new head coach of the Tshwane giants to replace Stuart Baxter.

Stuart Baxter will lead the SuperSport bench for one last time on June 24, when his side lock horns with Orlando Pirates in the 2017 Nedbank Cup final.

Tinkler is expected to be unveiled as the next best man to take over from where Baxter left off.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder has since parted ways with the Mother City-based club, after his impressive spell at the helm of the bench, leading City to clinch the 2016 Telkom Knockout trophy and secure a place in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

The statement from City read, "CTFC is saddened to announce that coach Eric Tinkler has broken his 3-year contract, just weeks before preseason, by his choice, through a buyout clause. The Club, management, players, fans and entire city of Cape Town are as determined as ever to show resolve and stand up for our footballing vision.

The club has been overwhelmed by the interest in the position, but one true candidate has emerged. We will be announcing the new CTFC Head Coach in the next seven days."

