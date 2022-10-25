Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo named Man of the Match in Celta Vigo's draw against Getafe

Defender Joseph Aidoo has been named Celta Vigo's Man of the Match in the draw against Getafe.

The Black Stars centre-back netted an 89th minute goal to earn Celta Vigo a valuable point.

Enes Unal's 43rd-minute goal appeared to secure three points for Getafe at Balaidos, but the Ghana international defender equalised in the 89th minute.

Aidoo powerfully headed home Iago Aspas' brilliant cross, leaving Getafe without a win in five La Liga matches and just a point above the drop zone.

It was the first goal of the season for the 27-year-old, who was making his 12th league appearance.

Aidoo is optimistic about making Ghana's final World Cup squad after being invited for last month's pre-tournament friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Qatar.