Ghana defender Joseph Attamah reveals why he keeps performing at high level

Istanbul Başakşehir defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has revealed that his rapid rise is due to his insatiable desire to improve after very game.

Attamah, 23, has been one of the most trusted in coach Abdullah Avci's side following his versatility, having being deployed as a right back, central defender as well as a midfield anchor.

The former Tema Youth man excelled again while playing as a central midfielder in the side's 5-1 thumping of giants Galatasaray in the Turkish SuperLig at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Saturday.

Attamah, who opened the scoring against Igor Tudor's side, revealed that he studies his performance after every game and ask for views of people so that he can improve upon it in the next game.

“Everything is about working hard. Whether you are a football player or not you have to work hard to get what you want,”Attamah told iha

“I work extra after the exercises and I always try to improve after every game. I ask people and my coaches about how they saw my game and I try to do the corrections.”

“I have to work hard for my family, football is my life. I have to be at the highest level for my self and my friends also.”

Attamah has netted two goals in 11 appearances for the Owls in the ongoing Turkish SuperLig season.

