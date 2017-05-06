Ghana defender Joseph Attamah stands tall as Istanbul BB win in the Turkish League

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah played full throttle as his high flying Istanbul Başakşehir won 1-0 against Antalyaspor in the Turkish top flight.

The Ghanaian multi-purpose player was played in midfield with Turkish Emre Belozoglu and both did not disappoint.

Italian Stefano Napoleoni scored the only goal of the game to give Istanbul BB all three points on the day.

Togo international Emmanuel Adebayor got an assist in the game.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)