Ghana defender Kadri Mohammed comes off the bench to provide assist in Austria Wien 4-0 mauling of Sturm Graz

Ghana defender Kadri Mohammed came off the bench to assist Austria Wien to thrash Sturm Graz by 4-0 in the Austria Bundesliga.

The former AshGold defender was introduced into the game on the 90th minute mark and lasted the entire duration of the six minutes additional time.

Austria Wien were three goals ahead of the home side when Kadri was introduced into the game by Wien coach Thorsten Fink as a holding midfielder.

The hardworking player made his presence felt by providing an assist for Felipe Pires to increase the tally to four.

Kadri is yet to break into the mainstream aide of Austria Wien but could see himself commanding a position in the team as reports indicate he was exceptional in the game despite playing less than ten minutes.

Kadri left the 2014 Ghana Premier League champions AshGold l for the Austria side with six matches to end last season at an undisclosed fee.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

