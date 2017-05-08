Ghana defender Kadri Mohammed excels in Austria Wien’s 1-1 stalemate at Rheindorf Altach

Ghana center back Kadri Mohammed gave an excellent performance to earn his side a point in a difficult away clash with Rheindorf Altach in the Austria Bundesliga.

Kadri lasted the entire duration of the game in a clash that could be described the most difficult for Austria Wien in the season so far.

Austrai forward Nikola Davidan shot the home side ahead just 24 minutes into the game but the away side responded through Ayoba Kayode to restore parity exactly fifteen minutes later.

Kadri was then left the job of building a pillar at the back to ensure his side secures at least a point in the game at the difficult Cashpoint Arena.

The former AshGold utility player drew a strong defensive line at the back with great agility and intelligence.

The point secured kept Austria Wien second on the table with 57 points as the season inches to a close.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

