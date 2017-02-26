Ghana defender Kadri Mohammed plays first 90 minutes in Austria Wien's home defeat

Ghana defender Kadri Mohammed for the first time lasted the entire duration of the game for Austria Wien in their a 3-1 home defeat to Rheindorf Altach in the Austria Bundesliga.

The former AshGold defender who also plays as a holding midfielder joined the Austria Bundesliga side about six months ago and had to wait until Saturday to play his full time game for The Violets.

The robust central defender garnished his back line with precision but was powerless from shielding his side against the slick passing visitors.

Despite the disappointing defeat at home, Kadri earned the respect of the technical team with his energetic display across the 90 minutes.

The hardworking utility players hopes of building on his full throttle debut game to earn a regular playing role in the team.

Kadri was a member of the AshGold side that won the Ghana Premier League in 2014/15 and also played a key role in their title defence before departing for his new side.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

