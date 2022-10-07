Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu hopes to meet Tennis legend Roger Federer again after forgetting to make a request during their first encounter.

Nuhu, who plays for Swiss giants FC Basel, is a big fan of recently retired Federer, and he met him in August.

Federer visited the Basel locker room after their Europa Conference League victory over CSKA Sofia.

"I love tennis, it started in Ghana. In Spain, I regularly watched tennis on TV and Federer became my favourite because he hits the backhand one-handed. It's all happened to me since then."

"I have to see him again. I forgot to ask him to sign my match jersey."

Tennis legend Roger Federrer hails Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu after Europa Conference League progress - Fed is a supporter of the team and came to the dressing room to take a picture with him.#GhanaSoccerNet pic.twitter.com/35zKmiWX3k — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) August 26, 2022

Nuhu added that he was too nervous and excited.

The 27-year-old centre-back is on loan at Basel from Hoffenheim, with the Swiss giants having the option to extend the loan until the end of the season.

He has made 14 appearances this season, lasting the entire duration in all and mostly producing assured performances that have made him a fan favourite.