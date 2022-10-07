Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu professes love for Basel coach Alex Frei

Kasim Nuhu has expressed his admiration for FC Basel coach Alex Frei, whom he credits for his quick adaptation and development into a key player for the club.

The Ghanaian defender is on loan at Basel from Hoffenheim, with the Swiss giants having the option to extend the loan until the end of the season.

Nuhu is an essential value for red-blue because he provides the defensive with the necessary stability.

The 27-year-old is at ease and has nothing but praise for the club, particularly the coach.

"I love him," says Nuhu to "BZ Basel" about Alex Frei, "he's a genius." He often makes the players laugh.

“But the closer the game gets, he can also announce the tariff very definitely. I like that and that's what our young players need - Alex is doing everything right."

He has made 14 appearances this season, playing at full speed and mostly producing assured performances that have made him a fan favourite.