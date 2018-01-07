Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu outlines wonderful 2017 season

Many Ghanaian footballers have described the year 2017 as a wonderful year in their careers but Ghana defender Kassim Adams is not only describing it as such, but also saying it came with wonderful and unforgettable experience

The 23-year old believes 2018 will come with more wonderful experiences but maintains the great showing in the 2017 season has been absolutely great.

“I will say 2017 was a wonderful season with great experience for me. I left Mallorca to Young Boys and I had the opportunity to play in the UEFA Chanpions League and the Europa League.

“I was also consistent for the club and I wish 2018 is better,” Kassim told GHANAsoccernet.com

“Remember I also had my first call up into the national team in 2017 – something I want to really play hard to make sure I stay in the team.

“So 2017 has really been a wonderful year,” he added.

Kassim Nuhu had his first call up into the Black Stars when Ghana played Uganda in Kampala in the 2018 World Cup qualifier.

He started his first game against Saudi Arabia in a friendly and scored his first national goal in his debut appearance.

