Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu rules out January move from Swiss side Young Boys

Young Boys fans have been greeted with the refreshing news of defender Kassim Nuhu staying at the club until the end of the season.

The in-form defender who sometimes plays as a holding midfielder has been the subject of several transfers to some big clubs in the Premiership and the Bundesliga.

The news of Tottenham Hotspurs and Borussia Monchengladbach leading the pack to scoop the Ghanaian from Young Boys was not welcomed by many fans of the club.

The roly-poly center back has eventually poured cold water on his move from the club, hinting that he will end the season with The Yellow and Blacks.

“For now I can’t ascribe any percentage to whether I will leave or stay at Young Boys but what I can say is that I want to finish this season because if I don’t move in January, I can move in summer.

“History is what everyone wants to make so making that history will give us better opportunities so we are concentrating on the league and other cup competitions and after winning those trophies, we will know what to do.

“For now it’s really difficult for me. We’re just in 2018 and the transfer window is opened. But my club also wants me to finish the season with them.

“It’s not easy because it’s true that some clubs are knocking for me but for now I leave everything to my club and they will decide what next.

“Young Boys have been good to me. They have helped a lot and I want to give back something to the club. So my agent and the club will decide what is next.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

