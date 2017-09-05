Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu suffers injury

Portimonense defender Lumor Agbenyenu has picked up an injury on international duty with Ghana in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 19-year-old left back picked up a knock and was replaced in the 68th minute by Jeffrey Schlupp.

Agbenyenu was re-instated in the Ghana XI after missing the corresponding fixture in Kumasi due to late arrival.

He will be assessed by the Black Stars medical team before joining his Portuguese Liga side on Wednesday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)