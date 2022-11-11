Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku to return from suspension for Amiens against Quevilly Rouen

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku is expected to make a return from suspension for Amiens against Quevilly Rouen in Ligue 2 this weekend.

The 24-year-old has missed the last three games for Amiens due to a three-match game ban.

Opoku's absence has affected the team as Amiens have lost their last three matches in the league.

Speaking in an interview on the return of the Ghana international into his setup, Amien Coach Philippe Hinschberger said,"We're going to bring him in and I'm not going to say that it will stabilize our defense but he was still part of our start which was airtight at the start , which took fewer goals".

"It's not Abdourahmane Barry 's trial either , because it's still a collective work, but Nicholas is also a player who has more experience. It's not just him, but when he's not there, we notice that he exudes a certain power, even if he goes beyond that from time to time, and authority. I hope he paid enough to understand and we needed to find one of our team executives.

" Our defenders aren't big talkers either. , adds Philippe Hinschberger. When you don't communicate, you're quickly taken in the back. When you are in a good mood, there is also a part of relaxation as we saw in Nîmes, especially on the first goal which results from a normal cross on which you should never be caught. The difficulty for us is to climb the rungs of the ladder. “ And for that, the Mendy-Opoku-Fofana trio – which will be recomposed against QRM – will have to regain the seriousness that it had at the very start of the season