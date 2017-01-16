Ghana defender Ofosu-Ayeh auctions jersey to solicit for funds for cancer patients in Germany

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has auctioned his jersey to solicit for funds for cancer patients in Germany.

Ofosu-Ayeh, who plays for German second-tier side Braunschweig, has been appointed ambassador of the Lila-Hope-CED- a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which is concerned about people with the inflammatory disease.

The Ghana international is now auctioning one of his jerseys - with signatures of the entire team of the Blue-Yellow with the proceeds expected to benefits the patients.

"I am ambassador, because I want to convey as part of this association affect people positively," he told the club's website.

They should enjoy life, confidence, and above the belief in themselves."

Ayeh was omitted from the Black Stars squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.

