Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh absent as Braunschweig suffer heavy defeat to Arminia Bielefeld

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh was absent as Eintracht Braunschweig were clobbered 6-0 at Arminia Bielefeld in the German Bundesliga II on Sunday.

Ayeh was left out of the squad due to uncertainty surrounding his future.

The Ghana international is reluctant to renew his contract which expires in the summer.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Union Berlin, who are believed to have tabled an offer for his services.

Braunschweig have slipped to third on the table.

