Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh certain to leave German side Eintracht Braunschweig

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is certain to leave Bundesliga II side Eintracht Braunschweig.

The 25-year-old will not be involved in the side's final league game of the season at home to Karlsruher SC on Sunday.

The Ghana international has been ruled out with an injury to fuel speculation he may have played his last game for the promotion-chasing side.

GHANAsoccernet.com revealed last week that the defender is reluctant to renew his contract which expires this summer.

Fresh reports in German on Thursday has given further credence to the reports, revealing he will not extend the deal.

The German-born Ghanaian has featured 36 times for Braunschweig this season.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)