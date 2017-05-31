Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh closing in on a move to English side Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has emerged as a huge transfer target for English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The English Championship outfit are keen to take on the 25-year-old, who is nearing his contract at German Bundesliga II side Eintracht Braunschweig.

GHANAsoccernet.com revealed on Monday that the Ghana international was subject of keen interest from two English clubs.

It has now emerged that Wolves are one of the two clubs who have approached the defender for his signature.

The West Midlands outfit have put their transfer policy in motion which is being headed by super agent Jorge Mendes.

The club has funds available and appears Ofosu-Ayeh will become their first ajor signing in the summer.

The Ghanaian will become a free agent next month after refusing to extend his contract with the German side due to a fall out with coach Torsten Lieberknecht.

Former Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to be named the manager of Wolves following the exit of Paul Lambert.

The right-back is also being tracked by German second-tier side Union Berlin.

By Patrick Akoto

