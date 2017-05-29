Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh receives offers from two unnamed British clubs

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu- Ayeh has received an offer from two unnamed British clubs.

The 25-year-old is leaving German Bundesliga 11 side Eintracht Braunschweig with his contract set to expire next month.

The Ghana international has refused to extend his deal after falling out with coach Torsten Lieberknecht.

GHANAsoccernet.com sleuth hounding indicate that the right-back has received offers from two unnamed British clubs.

Ayeh is being tracked by German second-tier side Union Berlin but appears he will be moving to England.

The German-born Ghanaian featured 36 times for Braunschweig in the just-ended season.

