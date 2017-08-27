Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh suffers further injury setback at Wolves

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has suffered a further setback in his injury recovery and he isn't close to making his debut for English side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Championship side's boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he won't be able to name a new specific date for the return of the Ghana international after a relapse in his recovery efforts.

Nuno revealed that the powerful defender will continue with treatment as the right-back suffered a relapse at training.

The 25-year-old, who joined on a free transfer after leaving Eintracht Braunschweig in the summer, has been sidelined for a number of weeks with an ankle injury.

He didn't feature at all in pre-season but it was expected he would be in contention by the end of August.

However the right-back has struggled to cope with an extra workload in training, which Nuno said was also the case for young midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

"(Phil) is not getting closer, unfortunately," Nuno said.

"He's been struggling more and not responding well to the loads we've been giving him.

"Hopefully he'll get better. It's the same situation with Morgan Gibbs-White. Until he's with the group we cannot predict when they are going to be available."

Ofosu-Ayeh is seeking playing time at the English Championship side to force his return to the Ghana national team.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)