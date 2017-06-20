Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh thrilled with 'dream' move to English side Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is delighted with his 'dream' move to English championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 25-year-old completed a three-year deal to the side on Monday night after leaving German Bundesliga II side Braunschweig.

Wolves stole the march off newly-promoted German side Union Berlin as well as English Premier League new boys Huddersfield to the signature of the Ghanaian.

And the German-born defender, who plays predominantly as a right-back, is delighted with making the switch to England.

"For me it was always a dream to play in England," explained Ofosu-Ayeh before adding: "And now I’ve seen everything here, I know that it’s a very big club and a traditional club. I’m very happy that I have the chance to play here.

“I’m very excited about everything - the club, the fans and my team mates so I’m ready for my journey here."he told the club's official website.

Born in the German city of Moers, Ofosu-Ayeh has spent his entire domestic career to this point in Germany, beginning at SV Wilhelmshaven before enjoying spells at FC Rot-Weiß Erfurt, MSV Duisburg and VfR Aalen.

He joined Braunschweig in May 2015 but was restricted to just 20 appearances during his two-year stay due to injury.

By Patrick Akoto

