Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh to begin Wolves career on July 1

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh will kick-start his Wolverhampton Wanderers career on July.

The 25-year-old sealed a three-year deal with the English Championship side on Monday night.

But the right-back must wait until July 1 when his contract with German Bundesiga II side Eintracht Braunschweig expires.

Born in the German city of Moers, Ofosu-Ayeh has spent his entire domestic career to this point in Germany, beginning at SV Wilhelmshaven before enjoying spells at FC Rot-Weiß Erfurt, MSV Duisburg and VfR Aalen.

He joined Braunschweig in May 2015 but was restricted to just 20 appearances during his two-year stay due to injury.

By Patrick Akoto

