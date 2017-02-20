Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh unhappy with Braunschweig draw against Erzgebirge in German Bundesliga II

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh was disappointed with Eintracht Braunschweig 1-1 draw at home to FC Erzgebirge Aue in the German Bundesliga II last Friday.

The 25-year-old fired home the opener in the 10th minute before Dima Nazarov pulled parity through the spot kick in the 57th minute.

And the Ghana international was left disappointed with the side's failure to hold onto the lead

"I've got a little feeling about the game, and the game has been a great start for us and for me, the situation at the Elfer was not wanted at all, but it was too little of us today." he told the club's website

Ofosu-Ayeh was making his tenth league appearance for Eintracht Braunschweig after battling injuries.

The Lions are still without a win since the turn of the year.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)