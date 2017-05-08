Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila thanks Al Gharafa amid Rangers transfer speculations

Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila has thanked Al Gharafa management, players and fans for all their support during his time with the club on his twitter page.

The 26-year old has become subject to a summer switch to Scottish giants Rangers FC in recent weeks.

The former Asante Kotoko defender joined the Qatari club on loan from Kuwaiti outfit Al Quadsia with four games into the season but his all action display quickly made him fans favourite.

And as the Gers move intensifies, the sixth-time capped Black Stars centre back took to twitter to thank the club for their profound support on Monday evening.

"Alhamdulilah for everything.. big tanx to Allah to all the players..the managements.. the fans of gharafa nd everyone.tank u all," Sumaila wrote on his twitter page.

@Reuben Obodai17

