Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila delighted to join Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila says he is excited to join Serbian top flight Red Stars Belgrade.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender joined the Serbs from Kuwaiti side Al Gharafa, signing a one year loan deal with the Europeans.

The central defender passed his medical in Belgrade and signed at Rajko Mitić Stadium. The 25-year-old center back has six senior Ghana caps to his name and has also played for his country at 2011 All-Africa games.

“I’m delighted to be here at Crvena zvezda. I’m here to help the team and hopefully improve as a player. This is a big club with rich history. The team has had a great season in the Europa League last term and I’m happy to contribute to this team. I’m a natural born winner. I can’t stand losing and this is why I will give my best to help this club win every time,” he told the club's website.

Rashid Sumaila joins the Reds just months after his countrymen Richmond Boakye-Yiadam and Akwesi Frimpong left the Club.

The defender becomes the fourth signing for Red Star Belgrade after Zoran Popović, Milan Jevtović and Nikola Stojiljković.

The former Kotoko defender had previously played for the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa as well as Qatari Club Al-Gharafa.