Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila eager to return from international wilderness

Defender Rashid Sumaila is poised to return to the international level after being kept in the cold.

Sumaila, who is a target of Scottish side Rangers, is keen to revive his international career following the reappointment of Kwesi Appiah as Black Stars coach.

The towering centre-back is desperate to add to his collection after earning six caps.

The Ghanaian impressed heavily on loan at Kuwaiti club Al Gharafa and looking forward to another shot with the four-time African champions.

"Of course am ready to play for the Black Stars again under coach Kwesi.

"He knows the best for the team and I’m still hoping to get an invitation to feature.

"We should all rally behind him because he is one of the best coaches in Africa."

The defender was part of Kwesi Appiah's squad at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)