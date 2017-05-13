Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila nominated for Al Gharafa fans Player of the Season award

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila is one of the five players who have been nominated for Al Gharafa Fans Player of the Year award.

The club's supporters Player of the year awards celebrate the outstanding performer in the season gone by.

Sumaila is joined on the Player of the Year award shortlist by Yusuf Hassan, Fheed Al Shammari, Othman Al Yahari and Abdulrahman Fayez.

This becomes Sumaila's second nomination this season following last week's club's Player of the season nomination.

The nominations caps a sensational debut campaign in Qatar for the 26-year-old Ghanaian, who joined the Cheetahs on a season long loan from Kuwaiti outfit Al Qadsia with four games into the season.

The sixth-capped Ghanaian international quickly established himself as fans favourite with his remarkable performance, where he won five man-of-the-match awards in the 21 games he played and plundered in four goals as the Cheetahs finished 5th on the league log.

Sumaila was named in the league’s team of the week on several occasions. His outstanding performance could see him exit Al Gharafa at the end of the season as Glasgow Rangers are keen on signing him to join his former manager Pedro Caixinha in Scotland.

@Reuben Obodai17

