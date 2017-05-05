Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila offers support for Sulley Muntari

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has offered his backing to Pescara’s Sulley Muntari following his decision to walk off the pitch after being racially abused at Cagliari last Sunday.

Muntari was subsequently handed a one match ban by the Serie A disciplinary committee after his actions; a move that has upset many figures in world football.

The Al Gharafa guardsman posted a tweet in support of his compatriot saying “Great example from you big bro @MuntariOfficial, no room for racism in football and life in general, #NoToRacism#WaAreAllOne#Respect.”

This is the latest in the growing support for the actions of Muntari, as the likes of Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Afriyie Acquah, former Tottenham forward Garth Crooks and Kevin Prince Boateng have all shown their support for the player.

