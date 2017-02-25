Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila scores in Al Gharafa 2-1 win over Al Rayyan in Qatar derby

Hardworking Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila wrote his name in the football history of the Qatar Stars League with an intelligent finish in his side's 2-1 win away at Al Rayyan in one of the top derbies in the league.

Brazilian international David Otavio broke the virginity of the game for the hosts in the 13th minute but Rashid Sumaila restored parity ten minutes after the break before Muneer Abdulghani fetched the equaliser in the 7th minute.

Sumaila whose electrifying drive could not be saved by home side goalie has take his goal tally to 4 in 18 matches since joining the Qatar giants.

The game saw Ghanaian international George Kwasi also starring for the visitors while Lawrence Awuley Quaye was am unused sub.

Sumaila joined Al Gharafa from Al Qadsia for a season long loan after winning the Kuwait League with them last season.

Rashid's performance has been skyrocketing as he has helped to transform his new side who were last but one before he joined but are now fifth on the table.

Sumaila was voted Al Gharafa player of the first round in the Qatar Stars League and look set to emerge the side's best player after the season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)